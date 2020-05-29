David Anthony DePaolis
1943 - 2020
David Anthony DePaolis, 76, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. David was born in Hartford, CT on October 5, 1943 and was a son of the late Alfonso and Gertrude (Knowlton) DePaolis and a brother of the late Richard DePaolis. David lived in Bristol most of his life and was employed by New Departure for many years. He also served with the United States Army Reserves for six years. David had a passion for music especially jazz and doo-wop and was an avid New York Yankees fan. David is survived by his wife Patricia Rossi, a daughter Tammy Stone and her husband David of East Hampton, a son Stephen DePaolis and his wife Megan of Hulmeville, PA and three grandchildren, Julia Stone, Evan DePaolis and Kyle DePaolis. A memorial service in David's memory will be held at a later date. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the family. Please visit David's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 29, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
