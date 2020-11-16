1/1
David B. Ronalter
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David B. Ronalter, 88, of Bristol, widower of J. Ruth (Ferraro) Ronalter, passed away at home, surrounded by his family on Nov. 13.
Born on March 10, 1932 in Bristol, he was a son of the late John E. Ronalter, Sr. and May L. (Barry) Ronalter. David was an Army veteran serving our country while stationed in Hawaii. After his honorable service, David began his 26-year career with Pratt and Whitney, retiring in 1996. He was an avid Red Sox fan, especially enjoying trips to Boston with family. Also a favorite of his, the girls UConn basketball team, never missing a game. And then there's Aesir, his beloved boxer whom he taught to box and pray. Vacations were always fun with family at the Cape, one beach in particular, Truro Beach. Being the strong, silent type, Dave's favorite quote was "'Tis better to be small and bright than to be big and cast a shadow."
David is survived by his son Daryl Ronalter of Southington; his daughters and sons-in-law Sharon and Louis Fioretti, Sheila and Steven Roberts, and Lori Johnson, all of Bristol; his grandchildren Joel, Kyle (Jackie), Kriston, Jacob, Hailey, Nathan, Greg, and Liz and his great grandchildren Cole and Juliet. David was predeceased by his brother John "Jack" E. Ronalter, Jr.
Services for David are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation by visiting www.arfct.org/donation-options. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message or upload their favorite picture of David by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dupont Funeral Home
25 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 582-8129
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dupont Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved