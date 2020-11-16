David B. Ronalter, 88, of Bristol, widower of J. Ruth (Ferraro) Ronalter, passed away at home, surrounded by his family on Nov. 13.
Born on March 10, 1932 in Bristol, he was a son of the late John E. Ronalter, Sr. and May L. (Barry) Ronalter. David was an Army veteran serving our country while stationed in Hawaii. After his honorable service, David began his 26-year career with Pratt and Whitney, retiring in 1996. He was an avid Red Sox fan, especially enjoying trips to Boston with family. Also a favorite of his, the girls UConn basketball team, never missing a game. And then there's Aesir, his beloved boxer whom he taught to box and pray. Vacations were always fun with family at the Cape, one beach in particular, Truro Beach. Being the strong, silent type, Dave's favorite quote was "'Tis better to be small and bright than to be big and cast a shadow."
David is survived by his son Daryl Ronalter of Southington; his daughters and sons-in-law Sharon and Louis Fioretti, Sheila and Steven Roberts, and Lori Johnson, all of Bristol; his grandchildren Joel, Kyle (Jackie), Kriston, Jacob, Hailey, Nathan, Greg, and Liz and his great grandchildren Cole and Juliet. David was predeceased by his brother John "Jack" E. Ronalter, Jr.
Services for David are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation by visiting www.arfct.org/donation-options.
