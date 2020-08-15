David G. Dittman, loving father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the age of 68. David was born on July 17, 1952 in Bristol, CT to the late Russell E. Dittman and Ruth (Gwillim) Dittman. He was a firefighter for the city of Bristol, proudly serving the community for approximately 25 years before retiring to Largo, Florida to take care of his mother. He was a friendly man with a fun sense of humor and he could strike up a conversation with just about anyone. He had a love of road trips and camping and often brought his family and friends on yearly trips to the Florida Keys, Lake George, and Martha's Vineyard. Big Pine Key was a home away from home and he and his young family would camp out there often with Dave's fellow firefighters and their families. The most memorable trip was an ultimate summer cross-country road trip, National Lampoon's style, where he and his family drove through more than 25 states. A lover of all sports, he often reflected on his days of organizing and playing basketball with the local Church League and coaching his son and daughter's little league teams through McCabe Waters. He liked his tennis and he liked to play the ponies. Tennis was his passion though and he held various coaching positions over the years and taught his children how to play as well. You'd often find him on the courts with his friends, playing tennis for hours. He had an unusual taste in music, his favorites were Frank Zappa and Taj Mahal, and loved to tell the story of the time he met Taj in an elevator.
He is survived by a son, David Russell Dittman of Bristol, CT, a daughter, Kirsten (& Brad) Clark of Largo, FL, a grandson, Vito Dittman of Bristol, CT, a sister, Rahbyn Morris of Bristol, CT, a sister-in-law, Lisa Dittman of Bristol, CT, a nephew and niece, Addison Dittman and Sheri Morris, several cousins: Tommy (& Sissy) Carlson, Robbie (& Kelly) Gwillim , Ellen Buckman and Joan Gwillim and many friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Richard P. Dittman.
Services and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date, when a proper gathering can take place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at https://www.firehero.org/donate/.