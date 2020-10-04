David G. Hadley, 66, of Morgan, VT, formerly of Bristol, beloved husband of Debora (Boucher) Hadley, died on Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020) at North Country Hospital, VT. Dave was born on Feb. 1, 1954 in St. Johnsbury, VT and was a son of the late Lewis and Thelma (Champany) Hadley. He was raised and lived in Bristol graduating from Bristol Eastern High School in 1972. He attended Goodwin Technical School to learn his trade and enjoyed a career as a tool and die maker working for various area shops such Southington Tool, Connecticut Spring, Rowley Spring, Tollman Spring and retired from Excel Spring. After retirement, he and Debbie moved to Morgan, VT in 2015. Dave enjoyed baseball and softball; he took to coaching softball teams at different levels such as slo-pitch, youth travel, and helped the girls' softball team at Bristol Eastern High School. He enjoyed hunting, boating, snowmobiling, ATVing, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife of 47 years, Dave is survived by four children: Michael Hadley and wife, Julie of West Suffield, Michelle Leclerc and husband, Jamie of Bristol, Jennifer Houle and husband, Robert of New Canaan, and Catherine Curtis and husband, Geoff of Torrington; a sister: Marion McLam; six grandchildren: Hannah, Emily, Tyler, Gabby, Matt, Hunter; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers: Donald and James Hadley, and sisters: Beverly Winters and Shirley Daniels.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 5 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
