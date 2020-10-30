David Hubert Floyd, 76, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at NMMC Hospice Unit in Tupelo, MS, after a brave battle with Cancer. He was born on March 8, 1944 in Fort Jackson South Carolina to Hubert and Grace Robinson Floyd. David was baptized at Mantee Baptist Church. He graduated from Cumberland High School, Cumberland, MS, in 1962. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1963 and served his country for 21 years, retiring in 1984, as a Master Sergeant. He was stationed in Georgia, Maine, Texas, Okinawa, Guam, Phillipines, Spain and traveled to many other countries. David was very proud of his service and served during the Vietnam War, where was a Crew Chief Strategic AirCraft Maintenance Technician. He loved to share stories of his travels and experiences with family and friends.

On January 6, 1978, he married Charlene Petillo Floyd. After retiring from the Air Force, they made their home in Tupelo. He returned to school, earning an Industrial Electrical Degree from Itawamba Community College. He worked for Tupelo Fiber until he retired a second time. David enjoyed traveling with Charlene, woodworking, leather working, primitive weapons, spending time with their pets and being with family.

Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Houston City Cemetery, Houston, Mississippi with Bro. Jacob Samuel officiating. Burial to follow. Memorial Funeral Home in Houston is in charge of the arrangements.

He is survived by his daughter, Charlotte Domanski Alexander (Kenny) of Sherman: his sisters, Norma Floyd Kilgore of Houston, MS and Susan Floyd Barnett (Grady) of Woodland, MS; sister-in-law, Carmen Muszynski (Michael) of Wethersfield, CT; two brother-in-laws, Pete Petillo (Kathleen) of Lady Lake, FL and Antonio Petillo of Burlington, CT; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Petillo Floyd; his parents, Hubert E. Floyd and Grace Robinson Floyd; his brother, Thomas Franklin Floyd; his grandparents, Alfred T. and Nola N. Robinson and John F. Floyd and Hester Woodruff Floyd; his in- laws, Samuel A. and Catherine M. Petillo.

Pallbearers will be his nephews Ben Aldridge, Jordan Kilgore, Trent Barnett, Hayden Barnett, David Dempsey, Logan Dempsey, and Justin Sciple.

The family ask that all respect CDC guidelines and wear masks and maintain social distancing at the cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store