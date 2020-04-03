|
Reverend David Lewandowski received the call from the Lord and entered into eternal life on Tuesday March 31, 2020 after a brief illness.
Rev. Lewandowski was born in Torrington, CT on November 6, 1929, son of the late Chester and Helen (Koczur) Lewandowski.
He attended local schools and entered St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, CT in 1943 and graduated in 1949. He continued his study in philosophy and theology at St. Bernard's Seminary in Rochester, NY from 1949 and graduated in 1955. He was ordained to the Priesthood on May 19, 1955 by Archbishop Henry J. O'Brien at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford, CT. He was appointed as assistant Priest at St. Thomas Church in Thomaston in August of 1955 to 1959, then to St. Stanislaus Church in Waterbury from 1959 to 1966. From there, he was sent to serve at Sacred Heart Church in New Britain, CT and also served as principle of Sacred Heart School from 1969 to 1974 and as Priest director from 1974 to 1977.
In July of 1977 Archbishop Frances Whealon appointed him as Administrator and then Pastor of St. Hedwig Church in Union City until 1992. He was then appointed Pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in Southington by Archbishop Cronin from 1992 until November 26, 2004. During that Pastorate, a Religious Education Center was constructed and dedicated in 2005. At the recommended retirement age of 75, Rev. Lewandowski retired from Parish administration in November 2004 and resided at the family home in Bristol. During the next twelve years, while health permitted, he assisted local Bristol Parishes in the celebration of masses and administration of the sacraments.
Rev. Lewandowski is survived by his brother Edward and his wife Norma Jean (Palardy) Lewandowski; his sister Joan (Lewandowski) and her husband Gerald Mackie; nieces and nephews, Marsha Gauvin, Ruth and Anthony DeNote, Dawn and John Cistulli, Bonnie West, Edward Lewandowski, Jr., and Stephen Mackie, all of Bristol; Sharon Winzler of North Carolina, Susan and Mark Dion of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Janet and Neil Chamberland of Burlington, CT; also several great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.
Rev. Lewandowski was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. There are no calling hours, and internment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.naugatuckvalleymemorial.com. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main Street, Naugatuck, has been entrusted with Rev. Lewandowski's funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol, CT or a .
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 3, 2020