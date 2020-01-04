|
|
David Michael Quinn died on December 26, 2019 after a long illness.
David was born in 1942 in Buffalo, New York; however, he spent nearly all
of his life in the Bristol area. David had an independent nature and was
happiest outdoors.
He is survived by his sister, Margaret Quinn Gacioch of Wellesley,
Massachusetts and by his four nephews.
A funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Parish in Bristol on Saturday,
January 11 at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jan. 4, 2020