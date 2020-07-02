David R. Burghoff, 82, of Suffield, CT, beloved husband of Linda (Gay) Burghoff, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born August 11, 1937 in Flushing, NY, he was the son of the late L. Rodney and Ann (Rich) Burghoff. David grew up in Bristol, CT where he met and eventually married his high school sweetheart, Linda. After receiving his bachelor's degree from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY, they settled in Windsor, CT to raise their family. As empty nesters, they relocated to North Granby, CT for many years before recently settling in Suffield, CT.
David was a talented industrial designer, entrepreneur, and published member of the Society of Plastics Engineers. David had a long and successful career in the heat transfer decorating business that included co-ownership of one company and founder of Tekna-Cal, a company he started in his garage and grew into a thriving business. Upon retirement, he and Linda found joy traveling the country in their motorhome. They especially loved visiting all the National Parks. Their children and grandchildren have fond memories of joining them on some of their adventures.
David was a collector of antique American firearms, was a member of many organizations including the American Society of Arms Collectors, and was renowned and respected nationally for his knowledge and expertise. David loved people and never had trouble starting up a conversation with anyone.
Most of all, David enjoyed spending time with his family. Beside his wife Linda of 60 years, he is survived by a son, Scott Burghoff and his wife Carrie of Suffield, CT; a daughter, Heidi Vihinen and her husband Illari of Barre, VT; a brother, Gary Burghoff of FL; three grandchildren, Megan Foy and her husband Tom, Chelsea Brown and her husband Bradley, Jillian Burghoff and her partner Anthony Tortora; two great-grandchildren, Parker Brown and Maisie Brown.
His family will receive friends on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4-5 p.m. at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor followed by a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For those unable to attend the family encourages you to watch from this link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/801900.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Park Foundation, 1500 K Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.