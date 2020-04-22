|
|
David S. Motyka 76 of Berlin passed away on April 13, 2020. He was the son of Mary (Motyka)
Krause and Steven Motyka and the stepson of Walter Krause. He leaves behind 3 daughters
Kimberly Motyka, Jamie Costantini, Melissa Katzman and 9 grandchildren. He has 2 brothers
James Motyka of Berlin , Steven Motyka of Texas , 2 nephews and 1 niece. David was a lifelong
Berlin resident. He graduated from Berlin High School in 1962. David served 6 years in the
National Guard. He then started a local excavating business taking great pride in his work and
serving many residents of Berlin and surrounding towns. David had a great work ethic. In
addition to working large machinery he was also a skilled welder and could fix any equipment
himself. He also enjoyed the outdoors and working in his yard.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 22, 2020