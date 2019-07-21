David S. "Big Daddy Dave" Tenan

1967 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email David S. "Big Daddy Dave" Tenan, 52, of Bristol, passed unexpectedly Friday afternoon, July 19, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Cari (Harkey) Tenan for the past 17 years.

Dave was born in Southington on Tuesday, March 21, 1967, the son of the late Frank Tenan, Kenneth Fox and Catherine (Tenan) Fox, and was raised by his grandparents Domenic and Lucy Savino. Dave was presently working for Martin Laviero Contractors Inc., performing heavy equipment transport. Working and driving those trucks was one of the things he enjoyed doing the most. He loved his job. When not working, Dave enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson full dresser, camping, NASCAR and country music. He was also a longtime member of St. Joseph's Polish Society in Forestville.

Besides his wife, he leaves his son, Kenneth Tenan of Somerville, Mass.; stepson, William Richter and his wife Athena of Bristol; brothers Robert Tenan and his wife Susan of Bristol, Domenic Tenan of Florida and Michael Tenan of Maine; stepbrothers Thomas Fox and his wife Chris of Florida, James Fox and his wife Ana of Florida; and stepsister Holly Stumpf of Terryville, and several nieces and nephews. Dave also leaves his dog and best bud, Harley. He was predeceased by his stepsister, Barbara Roberts.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, between 5 and 8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville. A calling hour will also begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the funeral home prior to a funeral service, which will begin at 11 a.m. Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to , 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA, 01701, www.diabetes.org. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Dave's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.