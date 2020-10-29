David T. Murray, 61, of Bristol, a loving husband and father, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020 after a long battle with diabetes and related health issues. He was born on August 3, 1959 in Southington, CT the son of the late John and Virginia (Peace) Murray, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sandi Murray; their daughter Jessica Murray; his brother John Murray, Jr. and his wife Christine, and his three nephews Brian, Tyler and Jack Murray. Dave spent his entire career in sales working throughout CT after college, moving to MA in 1996 where he continued his sales career, and finally founded Murray Sales Consulting in 2018 where he connected with clients both nationally and internationally. He loved the beach and split his time between Florida and Bristol for the last 4 years. Trips to Hawks Nest Beach in Old Lyme, CT were among his favorite memories. Dave valued his friends, many of whom were lifelong friends, from Max Pizza softball teams and the bowling leagues he participated in. Dave will be remembered as caring, generous and loyal by all who knew him. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave. Forestville/Bristol from 4p.m. until 6p.m. Please adhere to all current COVID-19 protocols, in addition please keep visitation time to a minimum in consideration to occupancy limits at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 www.diabetes.org
