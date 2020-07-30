David Wilkinson, 66, passed away on July 22, with his loving daughter Gina White by his side. Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, he attended Dundock High School and joined the Navy after graduation. While in the Navy he learned how to build jet engines, a skill that served him well when he moved to Connecticut to work at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 35 years. David enjoyed fishing, a love for the outdoors as well as sledding and swimming which he shared with his two daughters, Christina Joan Wilkinson (deceased) and Gina Rose Wilkinson White. His parents were the late Martha Brook Warning Wilkinson and Kenneth Jacob Wilkinson. His siblings who predeceased him were Kenneth Jacob Wilkinson Jr., Robert (Bobby) Wilkinson, Mary Alice Wilkinson, James (Jimmy) Murry Wilkinson. He is survived by his daughter, Gina Rose Wilkinson White, a sister, Sally L. Wilkinson, two half siblings: Bonnie and Stanley Wilkinson and four grandchildren, Gabriel and Noah Wilkinson, and Elana and Caswell White.
A service to honor David will take place on Thursday, July 30th at 10:00 a.m. at the Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Ln, Middletown, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David's name to the charity of the donor's choice
.