Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Funeral Home
191 West Street
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-9219

Dawn Rioux


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Dawn Rioux Obituary
Dawn Rioux, 60 of Hartford, passed away April 21, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Cheverly, Maryland on March 29, 1960 the daughter of Robert Burrill of Loveland CO, and the late Norma L. (Downing) Burrill. She retired as a financial advisor for a local credit union. Besides her father, she is survived by a daughter, Christine Burrill of New Mexico, a son, Sean Rioux of Bristol, CT. Four Aunts, Nancy Champagne, Janice Burrill, Sandra Burrill, and Donna Burrill. A Uncle, Duddley Downing. Plus several cousins.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol is in charge of the arrangements. www.Dunnfh.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -