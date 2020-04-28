|
|
Dawn Rioux, 60 of Hartford, passed away April 21, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Cheverly, Maryland on March 29, 1960 the daughter of Robert Burrill of Loveland CO, and the late Norma L. (Downing) Burrill. She retired as a financial advisor for a local credit union. Besides her father, she is survived by a daughter, Christine Burrill of New Mexico, a son, Sean Rioux of Bristol, CT. Four Aunts, Nancy Champagne, Janice Burrill, Sandra Burrill, and Donna Burrill. A Uncle, Duddley Downing. Plus several cousins.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 28, 2020