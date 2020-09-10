1/1
Deborah M "Deb" (Greene) Archambeault
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah M. Archambeault, 67, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Deborah (Deb) was born in Waterbury on March 7, 1953, the daughter of the late Leonard Greene, Sr. and Marion (Palmer) Greene. She received her degree in nursing at Quinnipiac University and her Masters at the University of Hartford. As a registered nurse for many years, she dedicated her life to caring for and comforting others. Her compassion and gentle bedside manner were a direct reflection of her passion for nursing. Prior to her passing, Deb had been a nursing instructor at Porter & Chester Institute. Her devotion to her students and their success was a clear representation of her commitment to the nursing profession. Deb was an avid sports fan and followed both baseball and basketball seasons religiously. She also had an eclectic appreciation for music and art. These loves began in childhood as a young singer and dancer, and lasted throughout her life. She could often be heard singing along to Barbra Streisand or boisterously cheering on her team- the New York Yankees. She enjoyed watching movies and playing games of all kinds, especially trivia and card games with her daughters. Deb leaves behind her daughters, Patricia Archambeault of Southington and Leslie Archambeault of Washington, D.C.; a brother, James B. Greene; and her grandson, Patrick Wilkinson of Southington, as well as several Godchildren, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol until 11:30 a.m. Visitors are kindly requested to wear protective masks and to social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all can come through the funeral home to greet the family. Following visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon directly at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville. All are welcome to attend. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Deborah's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Matthew Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 9, 2020
I am so devastated over this news. I was lucky enough to be the class that you taught for 9 months straight. You taught me so much about being a nurse. You cared about each and every one of us like we were your own kids. You wanted to make sure we carrie
I am so devastated over this news. I was lucky enough to be the class that you taught for 9 months straight. You taught me so much about being a nurse. You cared about each and every one of us like we were your own kids. You wanted to make sure we carried our your legacy the best way possible and I can honestly say you did MORE than that. I’ll never forget the day you had me provide wound care for a patient and put me on the spot and had me teach the class as I was doing it. I was a nervous wreck to say the least, but you wouldn’t have had me do it if you didn’t believe in me. Or the day that I showed up to clinical completely distraught, you knew something was wrong and pulled me aside and coached me through my life struggles. You were more than an instructor. You will be terribly missed and I feel so sorry for the future PCI students who will not be blessed with your knowledge and caring grace. Thank you for molding me into the nurse I am today and I promise to keep you proud as I carry on with everything that you taught me. ❤ Love, your over achiever and valedictorian of 2018 thanks to your guidance, Shannon ❤
Shannon Tansley
Student
September 9, 2020
Deb was my LPN instructor at Stone Academy in 2016! She will be greatly missed! I am so sorry for your loss.
Najla Lavoy
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved