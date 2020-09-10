Deborah M. Archambeault, 67, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Deborah (Deb) was born in Waterbury on March 7, 1953, the daughter of the late Leonard Greene, Sr. and Marion (Palmer) Greene. She received her degree in nursing at Quinnipiac University and her Masters at the University of Hartford. As a registered nurse for many years, she dedicated her life to caring for and comforting others. Her compassion and gentle bedside manner were a direct reflection of her passion for nursing. Prior to her passing, Deb had been a nursing instructor at Porter & Chester Institute. Her devotion to her students and their success was a clear representation of her commitment to the nursing profession. Deb was an avid sports fan and followed both baseball and basketball seasons religiously. She also had an eclectic appreciation for music and art. These loves began in childhood as a young singer and dancer, and lasted throughout her life. She could often be heard singing along to Barbra Streisand or boisterously cheering on her team- the New York Yankees. She enjoyed watching movies and playing games of all kinds, especially trivia and card games with her daughters. Deb leaves behind her daughters, Patricia Archambeault of Southington and Leslie Archambeault of Washington, D.C.; a brother, James B. Greene; and her grandson, Patrick Wilkinson of Southington, as well as several Godchildren, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol until 11:30 a.m. Visitors are kindly requested to wear protective masks and to social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all can come through the funeral home to greet the family. Following visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon directly at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville. All are welcome to attend. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Deborah's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.