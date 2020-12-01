Debra Byrne of Bristol died Friday, Nov. 20, at the age of 62. Born July 11, 1958, in Jersey City, N.J. to the late Robert Byrne and Eileen (Clark) Byrne. She leaves behind her brother, Robert Byrne, of Bristol.

Deb was admired for her strength and courage. She never lost her optimism in her struggle with cancer. She passed away gracefully. A good friend to all who knew her. She was sincere, respectful, and compassionate. Deb was a member of Heritage United Pentecostal Church where she sought and found the Lord and a supportive community among the congregation.

A heartfelt thank you to all friends, relatives, and caregivers for their loving support and kindness during these trying times. A memorial service will be private at the convenience of the family.



