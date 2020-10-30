Denise (Bernard) Armstrong, 76, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Many knew her as the wife of the late Alan Armstrong and as the mother of Ali Armstrong Sherwood. Some, as the daughter of the late Roland and Pearl (Gosselin) Bernard. All, however, knew her as one tough cookie, a loving Mom, and a thoughtful friend.
Denise was born in Bristol on December 1, 1943. It is of no surprise to anyone who knew her that she would ultimately devote her professional life to pediatric nursing. It was a devotion that ran so deep, frankly, that she flat out refused to retire. Ever. During her 52 years at Pediatric Associates, she quickly climbed the ranks from Well-Liked to Favored to, finally, Beloved. Thanks to Denise, no needle was too scary, no stethoscope too chilly, and no band aid too silly.
Denise was tirelessly headstrong, and for that, we loved her dearly. She loved family adventures, consignment stores, and a good glass of wine. She was a crack helmswoman, often piloting the family boat from Mystic, CT for a day on the water. Denise possessed a stoic optimism, a quick wit, an incredible depth of kindness, and a knack for always finding the perfect little gift or card.
If you knew Denise, you certainly knew her daughter Ali Sherwood, who survives her, along with Ali's husband Shane. Denise is also survived by her two brothers: Richard Bernard and Gerald Bernard and his wife Cathy; her sister: Eloise (Bernard) Herriott and her husband Richard; and several nieces and a nephew.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol at 6p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, prior to the service, between 4p.m. and 6p.m. For those who can't join us physically, we ask that you share a thoughtful word or kind act with someone you love, for Denise.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Pan-Mass Challenge at www.pmc.org
and use Rider ID AS0467. If you prefer to send a check, please make it payable to Pan-Mass Challenge and reference either Denise Armstrong or rider ID AS0467.
Please visit Denise's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.