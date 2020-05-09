|
|
Denise Jacques Parlow, 72, of Unionville, beloved wife of C. Peter Parlow, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Born July 9th, 1947 in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Regina Jacques. Prior to retiring, DeeDee was the General Manager at Avon All Glass. She was a longtime communicant at the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea in Unionville where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was very active with the Unionville Museum.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her brother, Robert Jacques and his wife Kathy of The Villages, FL, sisters -in-law, Shirley P. Christolini and her husband Benny of Bristol, Darlene Rodgers of Bristol, her brother-in-law, Norman Parlow and his wife Pat of San Angelo, TX, her niece and nephew, Michelle Gilmore of Enfield, Michael Jacques of San Francisco, CA, a very special niece, Brittany Enders and the entire Corbidge family who thought of DeeDee as a dear sister.
Graveside services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea, Bidwell Square, Unionville, CT 06085. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 9, 2020