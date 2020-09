Funeral services for Dennis A. Rogers, 76, of Harwich, MA, formerly of Bristol, who died on May 14, 2020 will be held on Saturday (September 12, 2020) at 11 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home between 10 and 11 AM. Please visit Dennis' memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com