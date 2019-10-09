Home

Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107

Diane (Posadas) Cova

Diane (Posadas) Cova Obituary
Diane (Posadas) Cova, 68, of Bristol, wife of William Cova, died on Tuesday (October 8, 2019) at her home surrounded by her family. Diane was born on September 1, 1951 in Bristol and was a daughter of the late Anthony and Doris (Kirby) Posadas.
A prayer service will be held on Friday (October 11, 2019) at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol at 7PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday at Funk Funeral Home between 5 PM and 7 PM. Please visit Diane's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
