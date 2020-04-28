|
Diane H. (Paquette) Bell, 76, of Farmington, CT, wife of Ronald F. Bell, passed away on April 23, 2020. Diane was born and raised in Farmington, CT on September 29, 1943, the daughter of Gerald and Yvonne (Chartier) Paquette. Diane is survived by her children, Thad Bell and Wife Hali of Burlington, CT, Chad Bell of Bristol, CT, Shad Bell of Canton, CT and Rochelle Bell of Bristol, CT. Sisters Patricia Porter, Maryanne Pawelcik, Anna Farineau and Sister In-Law Pamela Paquette. Grandchildren who lovingly called her Meme, Eva, Kailey, Zoey, Jathen, Alaina, Laila, Aubrey and Logan, and a myriad of very special nieces and nephews. Diane was predeceased by her brothers, Gerard Paquette, Arthur (Butchy) Paquette and Robert Paquette, and two sisters, Yvonne Plaskett and Joanne Huppenbauer, and daughter-in-law, Carey Bell. Diane would love playing cards with family and taking trips to the casino. She was always competitive and was named class athlete in the graduating class of 1961 at Farmington High School. Diane's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the caregivers of Countryside Manor for their care and compassion. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the at www.alz.org.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 28, 2020