Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Burial
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Bristol, CT
Dominic Anthony "Donny" Pietrofesa


1923 - 2020
Dominic Anthony "Donny" Pietrofesa Obituary
Dominic Anthony Pietrofesa "Donny" passed into the arms of God on April 16, 2020. A life-long resident of Bristol, he was born on July 7, 1923 to Eugene and Lena (Laviero) Pietrofesa. Donny was a devoted and loving husband for 68 years to his sweetheart, Josephine (Muscello). In his youth, he liked sports playing for many local teams and had played basketball for Morse College. He also liked automobiles, which was demonstrated by his self-detailed, red, white and blue 1941 Model T Ford. An avid fisherman and hunter, he proudly displayed his bearskin rug and taxidermist deer heads. To become closer to the great outdoors, Donny designed and built a log cabin on Crescent Lake in New Hampshire where he and his wife would enjoy many hours on their snowmobiles. The "chalet" was a place that was shared with, and cherished by, many friends and family members. A graduate of Morris College, Donny was an Accountant and worked for Atwood Chevrolet. He changed careers and became a Master Mason. Many examples of his impeccable workmanship can be seen throughout Bristol and in other parts of the state. He was lovingly known to many as "Uncle Donny" and had more nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, Godchildren, Confirmation recipients, and want-to-be relatives then any person we knew. Donny will be remembered for his easy-going personality, summer barbeques, unending improvements to his home on Divinity Street, and for his love of playing games. Until he was 94 years old, he hosted a monthly card night, where countless card games were played on his self-made poker table. He was a lifelong member of Saint Anthony's Church, and a member of the Elks Club, UNICO, the Bristol Fish and Game Club, and served in the U. S. Army. Donny was predeceased by his parents, a brother Francis Pietrofesa, and two sisters, Theresa Ancher and Dorothy Landry Rafaniello, both of Bristol. He is survived by his sister Eugenia Krusz, and sister-in-law Theresa Shores, both of Bristol. Burial ceremony and blessing will be held on Monday (April 20, 2020) at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. A Mass of remembrance will be held on a date to be determined at Saint Anthony Church. Donations in Donny's name can be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pietrofesa family. Please visit Donny's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 18, 2020
