|
|
Donald B. Iwanusyk, 63, of New Britain and lifetime resident, passed away Monday, Feb.10,2020. He was son to the late Bruno S. and Antoinette (Romano) Iwanusyk. He retired from the Samson Cabinetry as a cabinet maker. Donald is survived and will be missed by his sister; Linda J. Vaughan and her husband Gary and several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by a sister, Lora Reilly.
A time of visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 15th, 2020 from 2-4pm with a Prayer Service at 3pm at the New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT
Burial services will be held at a later date. For directions or online messages, please visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 12, 2020