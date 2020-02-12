Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map

Donald B Iwanusyk

Add a Memory
Donald B Iwanusyk Obituary
Donald B. Iwanusyk, 63, of New Britain and lifetime resident, passed away Monday, Feb.10,2020. He was son to the late Bruno S. and Antoinette (Romano) Iwanusyk. He retired from the Samson Cabinetry as a cabinet maker. Donald is survived and will be missed by his sister; Linda J. Vaughan and her husband Gary and several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by a sister, Lora Reilly.

A time of visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 15th, 2020 from 2-4pm with a Prayer Service at 3pm at the New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT

Burial services will be held at a later date. For directions or online messages, please visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -