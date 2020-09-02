Donald Howard Barkley, 93, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday August 28, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1926 in Walpole, NH, the son of the late Howard and Doris (Burdick) Barkley. Mr. Barkley was a US Navy veteran of World War II and was a retired machine setup man. He is survived by his brother Hudson Barkley and his wife Dolly; his grandchildren, Adrianna and Shannon Newburry, Donald Newburry and his wife Joanne, Darlene Barriault and her husband Roger and Amy Seeber and her husband Kurt; and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Donald was predeceased by his wife Ethel (Garcia) Barkley; his son Danny Barkley and his daughter Donnamay Newburry. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol from 10 a.m. until 11a.m. then to Maple Cemetery, 1165 Worthington Ridge, Berlin, CT for a graveside service with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's memory may be made to: Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org
