Don was a great friend of ours for 30 years and we loved him dearly. We met at the pool in Port Charlotte Florida and we have remained friends ever since. We last saw Don in April 2019 we met up as we always did, and had meals out together, then we would talk for hours. We were hoping to see him again this year but we were unable to travel due to the pandemic. He will always be in our thoughts, he was a true gentleman and we will never forget him. Our condolences to all the family, we are thinking of you at this very sad time.

Joyce and Peter Gilmore (The Brits)

Friend