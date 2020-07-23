Donald L. Bubar, Jr., 89, of Bristol, formerly of Burlington, widower of Marietta (Trafford) Bubar passed away at the Pines of Bristol on July 21, 2020. Born on June 16, 1931 in Fort Fairfield, ME, he was a of the late Donald L., Sr. and Evelyn (White) Bubar. For 42 years, Donald was the service manager for the former Chic Miller Chevrolet in Bristol; he retired in 1998. Donald was a former member of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Dept. He was also a former member of the Burlington Zoning Board as well as the Republican Town Committee. Donald is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law Donna and Mark Shaw of Hudson, MA and Cynthia and Neil Soucy of Bristol, CT; three brothers Wayne Bubar and his wife Jackie, Roger Bubar, and Gerald Bubar and his wife Laverne, all of Fort Fairfield, ME; three daughters Shirley Bishop of Atlanta, GA, Linda Hickox and her husband Terry of Fort Fairfield, ME, and Susan Durand and her husband Reverend Jim Durand of Portland, ME; seven grandchildren Kelly Hoar, Gretchen Flynn, Kristen Prophet, Michael Soucy, Mark Shaw, and Casey and Bryan Hallahan; twelve great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by his daughter Gayle Hallahan, his brother Robert Bubar, and his sisters Norma Van Buskirk and Sarah Farrell. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.