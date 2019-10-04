|
Donald L. Nodine, 82, of Terryville, husband of the late Dorothy (Holcomb) Nodine passed away, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his home.
Donald was born Aug. 9, 1937, in Bristol, he was the son of the late Lewis & Besse (Huard) Nodine. Prior to his retirement he was employed as general manager for David Chevrolet of Southington and the former Danis Chevrolet of Terryville. Don was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville, member of the High Riders Snowmobile Club and Wigwam Gun Club. Don loved his family, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and his home.
He is survived by his son, Dr. Donald L. Nodine and his companion, Ada Rios, of Terryville; his daughter, Diane Macdonald and her husband, Andrew, of Northborough, Mass.; his sister, Judith Sabella and husband, Joseph, of N.C.; his three grandchildren, Duncan, Cameron and Gavin Macdonald and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., in Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019