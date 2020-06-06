Donald R. Goulet
Donald R Goulet passed away May 11, 2020.
Youngest of 3 boys to Shirley and Robert. In his younger years he enjoyed snowmobiling, water skiing, fishing & camping. He moved to Wichita KS to work for his older brother building homes there, Joplin Mo, Grand Lake Ok, and Rogers AR. He returned to Bristol in 1991 to care for his mother after his father died.
Following a knee injury, he became disabled. He still enjoyed giving a helping hand when needed. He loved to read the Bible.
He will be missed, may God bless you brother. Service will be held at a later date this summer.

Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 6, 2020.
