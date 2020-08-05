1/1
Dorcas J. (Strouse) Simon
1931 - 2020
Dorcas J. (Strouse) Simon, 89, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late Harold Simon for over 65 years, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Dorcas was born in Findlay, Ohio on August 10, 1931 and was the eldest daughter to the late Dale M. and Dorothy F. (Bundy) Strouse. Dorcas was proud to be an ARMY veteran, where she served her country honorably and faithfully during the Korean War. Dorcas worked for AIG for ten years and Kelly Girls. She was a member of St. Gregory Church, Bristol and was active with the boy scouts and awarded the "Silver Fawn" for her years of service. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ronnie and Rhonda Rivera and the staff of Always Best Care of Bristol for the excellent care they provided Dorcas. Dorcas is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: David and his wife Lilibeth Simon of Bristol; her adopted daughter: Amy Kabel of Bristol; five grandchildren: Christine Simon, Dale Simon, Kristina Simon, Lynda Simon, Alan Simon; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews including her three nieces: Darlene Weiland, Sandy and Donna Simon. In addition to her husband and parents, Dorcas was pre-deceased by her two sons: Michael Simon, Chris Simon; and her three sisters: Reva Weiland, Bernice Cummings, Marian Overholt. A graveside service with military honors will be celebrated at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 is honored to serve the Simon family. Please visit Dorcas' memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
August 4, 2020
For a wonderful friend miss you....
Trudy
Friend
August 5, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
