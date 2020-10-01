1/1
Doris L. (Laprise) Aldieri
1935 - 2020
Doris L. (Laprise) Aldieri, 85, of Bristol, beloved widow of Michael J. Aldieri, died on Tuesday (September 29, 2020) at Farmington Station Senior Living. Born in Quebec to the late Willie and Beatrice (Houde) Laprise on April 15, 1935, she was one of ten children. Doris was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Ann Church of Bristol, where she was a member of the Ladies of St. Ann Society. For twenty years she and her husband loved visiting their vacation home in Quechee, VT, where she might enjoy a round of golf and a glass of chardonnay. One of her proudest accomplishments was being the longest serving volunteer at Bristol Hospital, with 50 years of service. Doris was the true matriarch of the Laprise family, and family meant the most to her, especially her grandchildren. Doris is survived by her sons: David Aldieri (Kristen) and Michael Aldieri (Carrie) both of Bristol; daughters: Sharon Crowley (Mike) and Doreen Rackliffe (David) both of Bristol; a brother: Dorsey Laprise of Bristol; sisters: Williette Hammond of Maryland, Francoise Poirier of Bristol, and Jinette Laprise of Canada; grandchildren: Sean and Maura Sweeney, Sarah Orefice, Andrew Dupont, Brian Rackliffe, Eric, Zachary, and Hannah Aldieri, Rachel and Abby Aldieri; great-grandchildren: Lilah Orefice, Colin Sweeney, Lily Peters, and Viviana Dupont; and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (October 3, 2020) at Saint Ann Church, 215 West Street, Bristol in accordance with the capacity guidelines set by the State of Connecticut. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Aldieri family. Please visit Doris' memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
Saint Ann Church
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
October 1, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
