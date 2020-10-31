Doris M. (Heatherly) Van Kirk, 95, of Burlington, beloved wife of the late Robert J. Van Kirk for 64 years, passed away peacefully at home on October 27, 2020.

Doris was born on November 2, 1924, in Jersey City, NJ, to the late John and Esther (Maloy) Heatherly. She was a longtime resident of Highlands, NJ, before moving to Bristol. Doris was a woman of great faith and found joy in praying for others. She was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church in Forestville. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was always there to listen, share a story, and give advice. She will be greatly missed.

Doris is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Allan and Susan Van Kirk, daughter and son- in-law, Virginia and Bruce Winters, and beloved grandsons, Matthew and Scott Winters, with whom she made her home; her honorary daughter, Laurie Rindfleisch; daughter-in-law, Nancy Van Kirk; grandchildren, Walter, Michael and Robert Van Kirk, Peggy Stevenson, Vincent Van Kirk; 12 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Robert Van Kirk.

The family would like to thank Dr. Scott Allen and his wife, MaryBeth, for the exceptional care and support they provided to Doris.

A private family celebration of life will be held to honor Doris. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Matthew Church, P.O. Box 9216, Forestville, CT 06011-9216.

