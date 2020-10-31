1/
Doris M. (Heatherly) Van Kirk
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris M. (Heatherly) Van Kirk, 95, of Burlington, beloved wife of the late Robert J. Van Kirk for 64 years, passed away peacefully at home on October 27, 2020.
Doris was born on November 2, 1924, in Jersey City, NJ, to the late John and Esther (Maloy) Heatherly. She was a longtime resident of Highlands, NJ, before moving to Bristol. Doris was a woman of great faith and found joy in praying for others. She was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church in Forestville. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was always there to listen, share a story, and give advice. She will be greatly missed.
Doris is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Allan and Susan Van Kirk, daughter and son- in-law, Virginia and Bruce Winters, and beloved grandsons, Matthew and Scott Winters, with whom she made her home; her honorary daughter, Laurie Rindfleisch; daughter-in-law, Nancy Van Kirk; grandchildren, Walter, Michael and Robert Van Kirk, Peggy Stevenson, Vincent Van Kirk; 12 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Robert Van Kirk.
The family would like to thank Dr. Scott Allen and his wife, MaryBeth, for the exceptional care and support they provided to Doris.
A private family celebration of life will be held to honor Doris. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Matthew Church, P.O. Box 9216, Forestville, CT 06011-9216.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved