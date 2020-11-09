1/1
Dorothy Ann "Dottie" Peterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dottie" Ann Peterson, 88, of Forestville, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday Nov. 7. Dorothy was born on Dec. 28, 1931 in Southington, the daughter of the late Charles and Sophie Deguzis. Dottie was a retired waitress, having worked at the Eldorado Diner in Bristol until its closing and then at The Steak Club in Plainville and various other restaurants. She is survived by her husband Norman R. Peterson, Sr. of Forestville; her son Norman R. Peterson, Jr. and his wife Janet of Altamonte Springs, FL; her goddaughter Kathleen Garrity Van of Ocala, FL; her special niece and caregiver Judith Peterson of Forestville and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Edward, George and Thomas Deguzis and her sister Frances Garrity. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave. Forestville/Bristol then to St. Matthew Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Please adhere to all current COVID-19 protocols, in addition please keep visitation time to a minimum in consideration to occupancy limits at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Bristol Hospital Home Care and Hospice, C/O Bristol Hospital Development Foundation 41 Brewster Road Bristol, CT 06010-5161. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Dottie's memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
08:30 - 09:30 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved