Dorothy "Dottie" Ann Peterson, 88, of Forestville, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday Nov. 7. Dorothy was born on Dec. 28, 1931 in Southington, the daughter of the late Charles and Sophie Deguzis. Dottie was a retired waitress, having worked at the Eldorado Diner in Bristol until its closing and then at The Steak Club in Plainville and various other restaurants. She is survived by her husband Norman R. Peterson, Sr. of Forestville; her son Norman R. Peterson, Jr. and his wife Janet of Altamonte Springs, FL; her goddaughter Kathleen Garrity Van of Ocala, FL; her special niece and caregiver Judith Peterson of Forestville and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Edward, George and Thomas Deguzis and her sister Frances Garrity. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave. Forestville/Bristol then to St. Matthew Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Please adhere to all current COVID-19 protocols, in addition please keep visitation time to a minimum in consideration to occupancy limits at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Bristol Hospital Home Care and Hospice, C/O Bristol Hospital Development Foundation 41 Brewster Road Bristol, CT 06010-5161. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Dottie's memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com