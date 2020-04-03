|
Dorothy Elizabeth "Dottie" Basile, 84, a lifelong resident of Bristol, passed on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Chief Anthony D. Basile who predeceased her on January 18, 2020. They shared a wonderful life together for 58 years. Dottie was born on January 31, 1936 in Bristol, the daughter of the late Vincent and Mary (Gallatto) Morrone. She was employed at the Bristol Savings Bank and then at Bristol Hospital where she retired as a laboratory manager for over 20 years. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Gregory Church. Dottie was a kind, sweet, and loving woman. Her warm smile and friendly greeting always provided comfort and strength. She was a generous and wise woman, who would always go out of her way to help others. She was a true saint. She was a devoted and dedicated mother, grandmother and aunt. Dottie was an excellent cook and always loved to feed her husband, family, friends, and neighbors. Dottie found enjoyment talking on the phone, shopping, and spending time with her family. She was so proud of her grandsons. In life, we loved her dearly and in death we will love her always. Our hearts will hold a special place, no one else will ever fill. Dottie was a beautiful woman. She will be truly missed. Dottie is survived by her daughter Tracie Sinkwich and her husband Edward, two grandsons who she adored, Spencer and Mason Sinkwich, her sister Terry Bazzano, brother-in-law Joseph Basile and several nieces and nephews including Jill Bazzano, Jodie Decrisantis and her husband Anthony, Jeff and Gary Doyon, Paul Bazzano and his wife Jennifer, Joseph Basile and his wife Julie, John and Calah Basile, Mary Beth and Jim Chapas Besides her husband and parents she was predeceased by her sister Josephine Doyon. A private graveside service was held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Bristol. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is assisting the family with arrangements. Donations can be made in Dottie's memory to St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol, 06010. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Dottie's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 3, 2020