Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
33 Queen Street
Bristol, CT
Dorothy F. "Dot" Beaucar


1919 - 2019
Dorothy F. "Dot" Beaucar Obituary
Dorothy F. "Dot" Beaucar, 100, of Bristol, died on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her home, with her niece and nephew by her side. Dot was born in Bristol, on March 5, 1919, and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Pons) Beaucar. A lifelong Bristol resident, she was a graduate of St. Joseph School and Bristol High School, Class of 1936. She was an active parishioner of St. Joseph Church and was a recipient of the St. Joseph Medal in 2013, in recognition of her volunteer service to the church. She worked for the former E. Ingraham/Bussman Company for 50 years retiring in 1987. After retirement, she spent many years volunteering for her church, the American Red Cross, RSVP, Chamber of Commerce, and until recently, the LLA of Tunxis Community College.
Dorothy leaves a sister-in-law, Josephine Beaucar of Windham, a brother-in-law, John Buzzell of Ormond Beach, Fla., and many nieces, nephews, and good friends. She was predeceased brothers, Raymond and Armand Beaucar, and sister, Doris Buzzell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Tuesday, between 4 and 7 p.m. The family offers a heartfelt thank you to MR Home Care and McLean Hospice and Comfort Care, for guiding Dot (and the family) through these last two months, as well as family and friends who referred us to these outstanding healthcare providers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph School, 335 Center St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Dot's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019
