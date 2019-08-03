Home

Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gregory Church
235 Maltby St.
Bristol, CT
View Map

Dorothy L. (Degan) Sejerman Cascone


1923 - 2019
Dorothy L. (Degan) Sejerman Cascone Obituary
Dorothy L. (Degnan) Sejerman Cascone, 95, of Bristol, widow of Andrew Sejerman and Louis Cascone, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Dorothy was born in Bristol, on Oct. 7, 1923, and was a daughter of the late John and Esther (Nelson) Degnan. She was raised and attended schools in Bristol. She formerly lived in West Hartford, before returning to Bristol, where she was a member of St. Gregory Church. She enjoyed travel, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by her beloved daughter, Andrea Sejerman of New Britain; a sister, Carol Mullins of Bristol; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and her special aide, Geneva Johnson, who devoted the last five years caring for Dorothy. She was predeceased by a son, Thomas Sejerman, two brothers, John, and Robert Degnan, and a sister, Marion Giovinazzo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Dorothy's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019
