|
|
Dorothy Landry, age 85, of Massena, N.Y., and formerly of Bristol, Conn., passed away on Wednesday evening, Aug. 28, 2019, at Highland Nursing Home. Per her request, there will be no funeral services or calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Sharon Morehouse and her husband, Steven, of Ogdensburg, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Dalton, and Dillon Morehouse; two great-grandchildren, Alena, and Gabriel Morehouse. She is predeceased by her husband, Alfred.
Dorothy was born on July 17, 1933, in Bristol, Conn., the daughter of Lewis and Edith Bjorklund Rusgrove. She graduated from Bristol High School. Dorothy married Alfred Landry on Nov. 25, 1956, at Bristol United Methodist Church. He predeceased her on Feb. 8, 2001. Dorothy was first employed by King's Department Store in Bristol, Conn., and later at Classic Coil in Plainville, Conn.
Dorothy enjoyed camping, crossword puzzles, and spending time with family and friends. Dorothy was the Women's Archery Champion for two consecutive years.
Donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to the Morristown Fire Department, 200 Morris St., Morristown, NY 13664.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, 2019