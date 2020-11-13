1/1
Dorothy M. Aubin
1934 - 2020
Dorothy M. Aubin, 86, of Bristol, died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. Dorothy was born January 27, 1934 in South Burlington, Vt. and was a daughter of the late George and Rosella (LeClair) Aubin. A longtime resident of Bristol, she graduated from Bristol High School. She worked in personnel for Industrial Components and Farmington Ready-Mix before retiring. She enjoyed going to the family cottage in Lebanon, Conn., trips to the casino, and was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish, attending St. Ann Church. Dorothy is survived by her twin sister, Doreen Lauzon, of Terryville; nieces and nephews: Kathy Lauzon of Terryville, Robert Lauzon of Mass., Jeff and Robyn Lauzon and children Sierra and Alex of Bristol, Diane and Ed Zalewski and children E.J. and Jayne and Jessica and Dani of Texas, and Susan Lauzon of Fla. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Saint Ann Church, 215 West Street, Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Monday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, Va. 22116-7023. Please visit Dorothy's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
10:00 AM
Funk Funeral Home
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Ann Church
November 13, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
