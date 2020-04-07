Home

Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358

Dorothy (Parke) Mozelak


1931 - 2020
Dorothy (Parke) Mozelak Obituary
Dorothy (Parke) Mozelak, 88, of Dundee, FL, passed away Monday April 6, 2020 at home. Dorothy was born December 18, 1931 in Terryville, CT, daughter of the late Ernest & Celia (Wysocki) Parke. Prior to her retirement she was the owner and operator of Ludlow Answering Service of Terryville for many years. She is survived by her son, Thomas Gudaitis of Dundee, FL; her cousins, Patricia Wilson of Wingdale, NY, Waynes Kamens and his wife Bonnie of Thomaston, Ricki Sills and her husband John of Georgia. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. http://www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 7, 2020
