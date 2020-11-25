1/1
Dorothy Rice (Schultz) Tichanski
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy (Schultz) Rice Tichanski, 100, of Terryville passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Jefferson House, Newington.
Born in 1920, Dorothy was the youngest of four daughters born to Emil and Amanda Schultz all of whom preceded her in death. Also preceding her was her first husband, Robert Rice; her second husband, Paul Tichanski; grandson, Todd Bruce; son-in-law, Arthur Bruce; and daughter-in-law, Sherrie Rice.
The best fun for the sisters as they aged was the sharing of stories from the time they lived on the farm. The farm produced a work ethic in the sisters. When Dorothy's husband, Bob, became ill, she went back to school in her mid-forties and became a LPN. Until she retired, she was the nurse for Dr. Coral and later Dr. Rahman. She sacrificed her needs to provide for others but wanted nothing in return.
She leaves behind those who loved her: Carol Bruce, Robert Rice, Ronald Rice (Martha), six living grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her nieces and nephews.
Our thanks to the entire staff of Jefferson House for the care and great kindness given to Dorothy and to her family these past five years.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bristol. Please adhere to all current Covid-19 protocol. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved