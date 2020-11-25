Dorothy (Schultz) Rice Tichanski, 100, of Terryville passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Jefferson House, Newington.
Born in 1920, Dorothy was the youngest of four daughters born to Emil and Amanda Schultz all of whom preceded her in death. Also preceding her was her first husband, Robert Rice; her second husband, Paul Tichanski; grandson, Todd Bruce; son-in-law, Arthur Bruce; and daughter-in-law, Sherrie Rice.
The best fun for the sisters as they aged was the sharing of stories from the time they lived on the farm. The farm produced a work ethic in the sisters. When Dorothy's husband, Bob, became ill, she went back to school in her mid-forties and became a LPN. Until she retired, she was the nurse for Dr. Coral and later Dr. Rahman. She sacrificed her needs to provide for others but wanted nothing in return.
She leaves behind those who loved her: Carol Bruce, Robert Rice, Ronald Rice (Martha), six living grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her nieces and nephews.
Our thanks to the entire staff of Jefferson House for the care and great kindness given to Dorothy and to her family these past five years.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bristol. Please adhere to all current Covid-19 protocol. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com