Douglas Angilly, 63, of Enfield, passed away on Oct. 17, 2019, after a sudden illness.
Douglas was married for 33 years to the late Laurie (Pearsons) Angilly. Born Sept. 13, 1956, he was the son of the late Madeline (Silva) and Robert Angilly of Windsor Locks. He was one of six children, including the late Merrilyn Angilly; Catherine Stolle and partner Judith Neubauer of Princeton, N.J.; Robert Angilly Jr. of Revere Beach, Mass.; Jane Bennett and her husband, Mark, of Bozrah; and Paul Angilly and his wife, Kimberly, of Bristol.
A well-known member of the Shaker Pines Lake community, Douglas is remembered as a considerate and helpful neighbor. He was also well known in the area for participating in historical war re-enactments as his alter ego, Elisha Bull.
Douglas was also a mechanical genius who could make, fix or restore just about anything. He built and flew his own full-sized wood-framed airplane and also made and flew model airplanes. He collected model trains and at one time owned a hobby store that sold model trains.
Douglas had a long-time interest in restoration and history, volunteering at the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor from the time he was about 13 years old. He also volunteered at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, where he restored a Sikorsky helicopter and flight simulator, among other tasks. He also restored old vehicles, including a Model T Ford and 1968 Pontiac Firebird convertible that was used in a parade celebrating the anniversary of the 1965 Windsor Locks Little League World Series champions. Other volunteer work included time at the Hilltop Farm Restoration Group in Suffield and the Johnson Memorial Hospital emergency room in Stafford Springs.
He was employed for many years, most recently as an information technology and services professional, at what is now Collins Aerospace in Windsor Locks, originally known as Hamilton Standard, where his father Robert Angilly had also worked.
Douglas loved his three dogs, Harley, Buddy, and Sashi, and frequently brought them to the Tractor Supply Company in Enfield to visit. The clerks always had a supply of treats for the dogs. He was a frequent participant at the Four Town Fair and would run into many people he knew from his diverse activities. He liked to help people and was generous with his time.
The family invites friends and family of Douglas Angilly to join us in a Celebration of Doug's Life on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Hall, at 36 Fairview St., in Windsor Locks. We encourage all to share stories and experiences that they have had knowing Doug through the years. There will be refreshments served.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to any of the following organizations: American Diabetes Association, Hilltop Farm in Suffield, Connecticut Trolley Museum and/or local dog rescues.
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019