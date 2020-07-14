Douglas C. Castle Jr Born 09-18-1937 passed 07-11-2020 Son of Douglas C. Castle and Mildred (Johnson) Castle. A life-long Bristol resident. Owner of Castle & Sons and Castle Motors.

He retired in 1998 and went on to buy and sell old cars, parts, street rods and antiques. He was a life long hot rodder and a member of many Hot Rod clubs. He leaves behind 2 sons; Douglas and Scott Castle of Bristol and three grandchildren; Stacy, Benjamin, and Alivia. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store