Douglas C. Castle Jr.
1937 - 2020
Douglas C. Castle Jr Born 09-18-1937 passed 07-11-2020 Son of Douglas C. Castle and Mildred (Johnson) Castle. A life-long Bristol resident. Owner of Castle & Sons and Castle Motors.
He retired in 1998 and went on to buy and sell old cars, parts, street rods and antiques. He was a life long hot rodder and a member of many Hot Rod clubs. He leaves behind 2 sons; Douglas and Scott Castle of Bristol and three grandchildren; Stacy, Benjamin, and Alivia. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Bristol Press on Jul. 14, 2020.
