Dujuan "SMURF" Antwoine Dubose of Bristol was born in the Bronx, NY, NY, on Jan. 4, 1982, son of the late Aree Dubose. He had just celebrated his 38th birthday at his home in Bristol, CT.
He passed away on Feb 18, 2020, at Yale-New Haven Hospital from complications due to pneumonia. Dujuan had overcome many medical challenges in his lifetime, and always lived life to the fullest. Truly a beacon of light and hope to everyone he met, especially those who had lost their way, bringing joy and happiness to all.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Leary Dubose; his stepchildren, Amanda and Christine Leary and his son, much more than a stepson, Noah Johnson. Also survived by his siblings, Ali Dubose, Aisha Campbell and Sharone Dubose and their children. Too many to mention individually by name, but each one of the children brought Dujuan so much happiness. As well as very close cousins and many friends.
A memorial service will be held 2 PM Saturday at the Terryville Congregational Church, 233 Main St., Terryville, CT. There will also be a calling hour from 1-2 pm, there will be refreshments after the service downstairs.
If anyone would like to contribute in honor or Dujuan, flowers can be sent to the funeral home, or donations of money or time to help the homeless community is something Dujuan was passionate about and would be greatly appreciated. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020