Dwayne "Porky" West Sr, 60 - formerly of Terryville, passed away on August 20, 2020 at his home in Lexington, NY. Dwayne was born on August 5, 1960 in Bristol, CT to Richard "Dick" and Mary West and grew up on Fall Mountain. He was a father, son, brother, uncle, friend and partner who will be greatly missed. He was the provider, protector, peacemaker and Mr. Fixit of his big family. Of all the things he was, his favorite title was grandfather, affectionately known as Grumpy. He was predeceased by his daughter, Amanda Lynn West, parents Mary and Dick West, brothers Pudgy, Kenny, Bobby and Grant West. He is survived by his sons, Joshua West of Woonsocket, RI; Dwayne West, his wife Elizabeth and their children Travis and Shawn of Minot, ME; sisters Roseann West of Lexington, NY; Tammy West of Terryville, brothers Jack West of Enfield, Danny West of Bristol and the mother of his children, Lisa Kinney of Waldoboro, ME as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. At his request there will be no services. A celebration will be held on May 29, 2021 in Terryville. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association
, so they can keep working to prevent big hearts like his from stopping too soon.