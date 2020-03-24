|
|
Earl J. "Red" Dube, Sr., 89, beloved husband of Betty (Woodruff) Dube, died on Thursday (March 19, 2020) at home. Red was born on January 14, 1931 in Bristol and was a son of the late Henry and Cecelia (Fagan) Dube. A lifelong Bristol resident, he was a graduate of Bristol Tech. He was a proud Korean War Veteran having served in the United States Army. He retired as owner/operator of Walter's Auto Parts. A member and past-commander of the American Legion Seicheprey Post 2, he actively volunteered at the Post including organizing various fundraising events, placing flags on the graves of veterans, and serving as an honor guard. He was a member of the Korean War Veteran's Association and was instrumental in the placement of the Korean War memorials in Quinlan Park in Forestville and on Memorial Boulevard. Red was an avid bass fisherman, a master auto mechanic, and comedic storyteller. He will be most remembered for his heroic acts as an artillery specialist on the front lines in Korea and for his everlasting love for his beloved wife, Betty, who he affectionally called his Poopsie. Not a day went by without him reminding her of his love and devotion. His family would like to acknowledge the Newington VA for supporting their plan in providing safe and compassionate care to him.
In addition to his wife of 64 years, Red is survived by four children: Kathleen Quinton and husband, Bill of Woburn, MA, Paul and David Dube of Bristol, Arlene Burns and husband, Patrick of Burlington; a brother: Henry Dube; three sisters: Mary Schiavone, Diane Vodarski, and Elaine Baigert: five grandchildren: Andrea and Colleen Quinton, Earl David Dube, Patricia Chase and husband, Andrew, and Megan Tantillo and husband, Brian; his adored great-grandson: Maxwell Chase; and several nieces and nephews. He was sadly predeceased by a son: Earl J. Dube, Jr., who he cherished and had the pleasure of working with until his untimely death in 1991, as well as three brothers: Bob, Richard, and Eugene Dube.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave. Forestville. Burial, with military honors, will follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the VA Connecticut Health Care System, Newington Campus, ATTN: Voluntary Service, 555 Williams Ave., Newington, CT 06111, or on-line at www.pay.gov, select VA New England Healthcare Network: VISN 1 Donation Form. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Red's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Mar. 24, 2020