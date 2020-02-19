|
|
Edda Giovanna (Crovetti) Colligan, 86, of Bristol passed away February 16, 2020 at Ingrahman Manor.
She was born in Livorno, Italy on June 26, 1933 the daughter of the late Alvaro and Vada (Angelini) Crovetti.
She is survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephew in Italy. She will be missed by the love of her life Hugo Baldaccini, son, William Hansen, Jr., daughters, Joanne Gorey and Tina Diaz. Granddaughters, Nichole Cruz and Marina Diaz and great grand children, Kierra and Finn Moody. Edda worked for Johnson & Johnson Critikon in Southington from 1977 to 1992. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Parish at St. Anthony Church.
Services are private at the convenience of family. The Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol is in charge of the arrangements. WWW.Dunnfh.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 19, 2020