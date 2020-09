Edmay "Mae" (Theriault) Mayo, 93, of Bristol, wife of the late Kenneth E. Mayo,died Monday, (September 21, 2020) at Bristol Hospital. Mae was born in St. JohnPlantation, Maine on March 29, 1927 and was a daughter of the late Alfred andElsie (Bois) Theriault.Mae was raised in Maine and married the love of her life, Kenneth, in 1951. Shemoved to Bristol in 1955. Mae's favorite job was being a full time mother,grammy and great grandmother. She also enjoyed gardening, crafting, baking andcooking. She loved donating her time and money to veterans, Toys for Tots andhelping stray cats. She will be terribly missed.Mae is survived by four sons: Kenneth W. Mayo and his wife, Joanie of NH, JamesMayo of Terryville, Mark K. Mayo, and Wayne Mayo, and his wife, Sue, all ofBristol; two daughters: Debra and her husband Darren Edwards of SC, Donna andher husband Robert Baehr of Bristol; a sister: Edna Jandreau of Bristol; a sister-in-law: Myrtle "Babe" Jandreau of Plainville; six grandchildren: Matthew andAnthony "AJ" Ciquera, Adam Baehr, Caitlin and Connor Mayo and Lisa LaFranceand her husband Joe; three great grandchildren: Noah Ciquera, Faith Tucker,Lauren LaFrance; several nieces and nephews; and her special friends: Bob andDenise Nash. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by adaughter: Brenda Sue Mayo; daughter-in-law: Elizabeth Mayo; and five brothers:Hector, Oscar, Arel, Willard and Edmound Theriault.A prayer service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Funk FuneralHome, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol at 11 AM. Relatives and friends may call at FunkFuneral Home, prior to the service, between 9 AM and 11 AM. Burial will beprivate. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mayo family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal RescueFoundation, 366 Main Street, Terryville, CT 06786.Please visit Mae's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com