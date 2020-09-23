Edmay "Mae" (Theriault) Mayo, 93, of Bristol, wife of the late Kenneth E. Mayo,
died Monday, (September 21, 2020) at Bristol Hospital. Mae was born in St. John
Plantation, Maine on March 29, 1927 and was a daughter of the late Alfred and
Elsie (Bois) Theriault.
Mae was raised in Maine and married the love of her life, Kenneth, in 1951. She
moved to Bristol in 1955. Mae's favorite job was being a full time mother,
grammy and great grandmother. She also enjoyed gardening, crafting, baking and
cooking. She loved donating her time and money to veterans, Toys for Tots and
helping stray cats. She will be terribly missed.
Mae is survived by four sons: Kenneth W. Mayo and his wife, Joanie of NH, James
Mayo of Terryville, Mark K. Mayo, and Wayne Mayo, and his wife, Sue, all of
Bristol; two daughters: Debra and her husband Darren Edwards of SC, Donna and
her husband Robert Baehr of Bristol; a sister: Edna Jandreau of Bristol; a sister-in-
law: Myrtle "Babe" Jandreau of Plainville; six grandchildren: Matthew and
Anthony "AJ" Ciquera, Adam Baehr, Caitlin and Connor Mayo and Lisa LaFrance
and her husband Joe; three great grandchildren: Noah Ciquera, Faith Tucker,
Lauren LaFrance; several nieces and nephews; and her special friends: Bob and
Denise Nash. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a
daughter: Brenda Sue Mayo; daughter-in-law: Elizabeth Mayo; and five brothers:
Hector, Oscar, Arel, Willard and Edmound Theriault.
A prayer service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Funk Funeral
Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol at 11 AM. Relatives and friends may call at Funk
Funeral Home, prior to the service, between 9 AM and 11 AM. Burial will be
private. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mayo family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue
Foundation, 366 Main Street, Terryville, CT 06786.
Please visit Mae's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com