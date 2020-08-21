Edmie Y. Lagassé, 89, of Bristol, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Sheridan Woods Health Care. Edmie was born in Grand Isle, ME on February 16, 1931 and was a daughter of the late Levite and Rose (Chassé) Lagassé. She came to Bristol as a teenager and graduated from Bristol High School. She worked for Terryville Trust, The Barnes Group, and Theis Precision Steel, Bristol. She was a member of St. Ann Church, Bristol. Edmie is survived by a brother and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Lonnie Lagassé and Joan Lagassé all of Bristol; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Wilmar Lagassé, 3 sisters and a brother-in-law, Jean and Roland Corbin, Sr., Cecile V. Lagassé and Yvonne Lagassé who died as a child. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann Church, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edmie's memory may be made to the Bristol Boys and Girls Club, 255 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the Lagassé family. Please visit Edmie's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.