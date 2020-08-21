1/1
Edmie Y. Lagassé
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edmie Y. Lagassé, 89, of Bristol, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Sheridan Woods Health Care. Edmie was born in Grand Isle, ME on February 16, 1931 and was a daughter of the late Levite and Rose (Chassé) Lagassé. She came to Bristol as a teenager and graduated from Bristol High School. She worked for Terryville Trust, The Barnes Group, and Theis Precision Steel, Bristol. She was a member of St. Ann Church, Bristol. Edmie is survived by a brother and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Lonnie Lagassé and Joan Lagassé all of Bristol; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Wilmar Lagassé, 3 sisters and a brother-in-law, Jean and Roland Corbin, Sr., Cecile V. Lagassé and Yvonne Lagassé who died as a child. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann Church, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edmie's memory may be made to the Bristol Boys and Girls Club, 255 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the Lagassé family. Please visit Edmie's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 21, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved