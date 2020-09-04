Edmond "Pete" H. Bouchard Sr., 71, of Terryville, husband of the late Peterlyn (Bartnik) Martin Bouchard passed away Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020 at home.
Peter was born January 23, 1949 in Van Buren, Maine, son of the late Antoine and Anita (Lausier) Bouchard. Pete worked in construction. He would give the shirt off his back and had a big heart.
He is survived by his sons, Edmond Bouchard Jr. of Terryville and Richard Bouchard Sr. of Bristol, his grandchildren, Peter, Tyler, and Richard Bouchard; five brothers, eleven sisters and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday 10AM at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Friday from 5 to 8PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com