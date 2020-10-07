Edna (Theriault) Jandreau, 99, of Bristol, widow of Renie Jandreau, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. She was born in Fort Kent, Maine on May 7, 1921 and was the daughter of the late Fred and Elise (Bois) Theriault. She lived in St. John, Maine until 1961 when she moved to Waterbury. She worked for Metal Fabricators for 15 years. She also worked for Owen Illinois for 18 years until she retired in 1994. Edna was a parishioner of St. Anne Church in Waterbury where she sold crafts for the church. Edna is survived by her son: Leonard Jandreau of New York; a granddaughter: Julie Jandreau of Terryville; and her two great granddaughters: Tori Jandreau and Keelyn Savage of Terryville. In addition to her husband and parents, Edna is predeceased by her sister: Edmay Mayo. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen Street, Bristol on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at the CT State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown where she will be laid to rest with her late husband. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol is honored to serve the Jandreau family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Edna's memorial web site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.