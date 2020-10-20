1/1
Edna (Kirschner) Kozikowski
1923 - 2020
Edna (Kirschner) Kozikowski, 97, of Bristol, formerly of Burlington, widow of Henry Kuharski and John Kozikowski, died on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Shady Oaks Assisted Living, Bristol. Edna was born in Bristol on May 7, 1923 and was a daughter of the late Gustav and Bertha (Miller) Kirschner. She lived in Burlington most of her life and prior to retiring she was employed at Sheriden Woods, Bristol. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bristol. Edna was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, enjoyed company, shopping and cardinals. She also enjoyed her two trips to Disney World in Florida. Edna is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Donna Kuharski of Bristol, Henry and Mary Kuharski of Bristol, and Ronald and Janis Kuharski of Port St. Lucie, FL; a daughter, Darlene O'Keefe and her partner Jane Rost of Hatchville Cape Cod, MA; a daughter-in-law, Linda Kuharski of Bristol; eleven grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by a son, Mark Kuharski, a brother, Harold Kirschner, and three sisters, Lorraine Malsheske, Martha Redman and Elsie Pavlik. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bristol. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, is honored to serve the family. Please visit Edna's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Oct. 20, 2020.
October 20, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
