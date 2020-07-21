Edward A. Vetre Sr., 88, of Terryville, passed away Saturday July 18, 2020 at Bristol Hospital.
Edward was born in New Britain December 11, 1931, son of the late John and Jenny Vetre. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the City of Bristol. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. Ed was a musician, loved animals and loved going fishing with his sons.
He leaves: his sons, Edward A. Vetre Jr. and his wife Rona of Terryville and Joseph Vetre and his wife Kim of Madison NH; his daughter Susan Jensen and her husband Mickey of Bristol, a brother Anthony Vetre of Wethersfield; his companion Lillian Novello of Terryville; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Paquette and Eliza Cullen and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters.
A graveside service will be held Monday 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in New Britain.
Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com.