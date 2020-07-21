1/1
Edward A. Vetre Sr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward A. Vetre Sr., 88, of Terryville, passed away Saturday July 18, 2020 at Bristol Hospital.
Edward was born in New Britain December 11, 1931, son of the late John and Jenny Vetre. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the City of Bristol. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. Ed was a musician, loved animals and loved going fishing with his sons.
He leaves: his sons, Edward A. Vetre Jr. and his wife Rona of Terryville and Joseph Vetre and his wife Kim of Madison NH; his daughter Susan Jensen and her husband Mickey of Bristol, a brother Anthony Vetre of Wethersfield; his companion Lillian Novello of Terryville; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Paquette and Eliza Cullen and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters.
A graveside service will be held Monday 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in New Britain.
Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved